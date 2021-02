Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 17:30 Hits: 5

The Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza believes that he was poisoned by Russia's Federal Security Service. He told DW about the findings of an investigation into the security agency's suspected role in his ailment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kara-murza-running-away-would-be-a-gift-to-the-kremlin/a-56590416?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf