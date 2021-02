Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 08:28 Hits: 3

Australia’s government said on Tuesday it will amend draft laws that would make Google and Facebook pay for news to clarify that publishers would be paid in lump sums rather than per click on news article links.

