Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 11:19 Hits: 3

Crowds of seals lie on the sand, some wriggling towards the water, on the northern French coast where they are staging a comeback.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210216-hundreds-of-seals-make-homeward-journey-back-to-france-s-north-coast