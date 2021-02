Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:31 Hits: 5

France's National Assembly approved Tuesday a law to fight Islamist extremism and separatism in an attempt to tackle the root causes of jihadist violence – in response to a wave of attacks that has seen more than 250 people murdered since 2015.

