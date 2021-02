Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:52 Hits: 5

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq were "outrageous and unacceptable". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/17/uk-says-attack-on-coalition-forces-in-iraq-was-outrageous-and-unacceptable