Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 19:02 Hits: 5

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will present reform plans on Wednesday (Feb 16) to modernise the alliance after four years of friction with Washington and to face challenges including China's military rise and Russia as an adversary.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/after--brain-death--and-trump--nato-chief-proposes-reforms-for-atlantic-alliance-14212472