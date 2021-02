Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 19:13 Hits: 5

Charges against a white woman who called the police on a black birdwatcher in New York's Central Park were dropped on Tuesday (Feb 16) after she completed a program on racial bias, prosecutors said.

