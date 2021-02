Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 15:14 Hits: 5

Online bidding for 'Everydays - The First 5000 Days' by Beeple will start at $100 later this month, Christie's said.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/16/christies-to-auction-off-first-piece-of-purely-digital-art