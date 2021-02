Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 14:58 Hits: 5

With Western economies battered by COVID-19 and central banks running out of ammunition, fiscal policy is the only game in town. This should be openly acknowledged, and fiscal rules should be rewritten to allow for more active counter-cyclical policy and a much larger government role in allocating capital.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-economic-recovery-plans-fiscal-policy-by-robert-skidelsky-2021-02