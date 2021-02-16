The Case for Prosecuting Trump: Elie Mystal on Why Criminal Charges Are Still Possible — and Needed

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 13:16 Hits: 2

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has authorized a 9/11-style commission to further investigate the January 6 insurrection and the actions that led up to it, as calls grow for the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump after his acquittal in his second Senate impeachment trial. The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal says House impeachment managers presented “a fairly compelling case for criminal liability” for Donald Trump over the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “I think there’s a case for indictment. I think we should at least try,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/16/elie_mystal_impeachment