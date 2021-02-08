Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 17:23 Hits: 0

Thousands of people on Monday took to the streets of Rangoon, Myanmar's largest city, to protest against the military coup d'etat staged on February 1 as the new parliament began its sessions.

In the country's capital Naipyido, the demonstrations were also massive and demanded respect for the parliamentary elections held in November, in which the National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious.

Social organizations also called for a general strike to speed up the return to democracy and demand the Military junta to release the arrested leaders, among whom is Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

Mass protests were also held over the weekend in other cities such as Mandalay, Kutkai, and Myitkyina.

Justice for Myanmar

Around 1.8 millions people are involved in today protest pic.twitter.com/GNpwasNE0a February 8, 2021

While the Military junta lifted the Internet blockade on Sunday, it maintains restrictions on social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners announced that 13 people have been released but at least 152 people remain in detention.

Meanwhile, the Military junta warned that it will take "legal action" against the demonstrators and accused them of damaging the country's stability, security, and the rule of law. The military argue that the last elections were fraudulent.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmar-Citizens-Stage-General-Strike-Against-Military-Junta-20210208-0014.html