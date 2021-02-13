The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee Resigns

President of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee Resigns

When presenting his resignation, the former prime minister acknowledged that his statements caused chaos and could hinder the success of the Olympic Games, according to press reports.

It is still unknown who will replace him in the position, though Saburo Kawabuchi, the 84-year-old former president of the Japanese Soccer Association, is one of the possible candidates.

Mori provoked strong controversy last week when he said that women talked too long during meetings of the boards of directors, and for him it was "annoying."

Although he excused himself the next day during a press conference, he failed to quell the wave of criticism from sponsors of the Olympic Games, diplomats and even the International Olympic Committee itself.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/President-of-Tokyo-2020-Olympics-Organizing-Committee-Resigns-20210213-0004.html

