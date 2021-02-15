The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

WHO Approves the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Category: World Hits: 0

WHO Approves the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the end of some investigations about its safety and effectiveness.

RELATED:

The United Kingdom To Remove COVID-19 Restrictions Cautiously

The go-ahead was given after WHO specialists declared the vaccine was safe for the elderly and it is effective against the English, Brazilian, and British strains.

Two versions of the vaccine will be produced, one between AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the other in collaboration with the Korean pharmaceutical firm SKBio.

The vaccine will probably be used by the COVAX initiative due to its lower price and easy conditions for its storage and transportation. The WHO plans to distribute over 300 million of this vaccine through this multilateral initiative.

WHO issues emergency use authorizations as a guide for countries without regulatory bodies capable of determining such decisions.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the second one to receive WHO clearance, after the Pfizer-BioNTech product obtained its permission on Dec. 31, 2020.

The WHO also considers granting permissions to Modena, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/WHO-Approves-the-AstraZeneca-COVID-19-Vaccine-20210215-0013.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version