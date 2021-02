Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 07:53 Hits: 2

DHAKA (Reuters) - A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago. Read full story

