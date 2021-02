Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

KOTA KINABALU: A man clad only in his underwear and seen shouting frantically - from the top of the roof of a house - for residents at a residential area to call the police, was actually planning to break into the house. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/16/039call-the-cops-i039m-a-thief039