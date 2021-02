Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 21:11 Hits: 0

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially had contact with Ebola patients and will rush vaccines to the affected area as soon as possible following at least three deaths from the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday (Feb 15).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/guinea-tracks-potential-ebola-contacts-says-it-can-overcome-new-14204592