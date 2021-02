Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 23:06 Hits: 0

A rocket attack at a US-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday (Feb 15) killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other people including a USĀ service member, according to initial reports, the USĀ coalition in Iraq said.

