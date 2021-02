Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:04 Hits: 1

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that his office should not have withheld data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from state lawmakers, the public and press - falling short of an apology a senior aide made to lawmakers last week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cuomo-acknowledges-withholding-new-york-nursing-home-covid-19-14205964