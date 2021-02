Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 02:43 Hits: 1

After a seven-month journey, NASA's Perseverance rover prepares to touch down on Mars on Thursday after first negotiating a risky landing procedure that will mark the start of its multi-year search for signs of ancient microbial life.

