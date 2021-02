Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 04:05 Hits: 1

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA were ordered by a U.S. judge on Monday to pay more than US$834 million to the state of Hawaii for failing to properly warn non-white patients of health risks from its blood thinner Plavix.

