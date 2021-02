Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:59 Hits: 0

Germany's nuclear phaseout will be completed by the end of 2022. Safe final repositories for nuclear waste still haven't been found, but some countries are still building new reactors. Does nuclear power have a future?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-global-nuclear-phaseout-or-renaissance/a-56449115?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf