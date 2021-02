Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 13:14 Hits: 0

Despite months of protest by farmers and growing international attention, the Indian government has refused to give in to demands and repeal a set of agricultural laws. Farmers have vowed not to bow under pressure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-farmer-protests-face-a-tough-road-to-success/a-56480047?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf