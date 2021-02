Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:00 Hits: 0

After seven months, the Hope craft launched by the United Arab Emirates has successfully entered the orbit of Mars. Next up are China's Tianwen-1 and the US's Mars 2020. Here's what happens next.

