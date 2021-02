Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:13 Hits: 0

Germany is preparing temporary entry bans and border controls with areas of the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol. Germany has classified them as virus "mutation areas."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-to-reinstate-border-controls-with-czech-republic-and-austria/a-56548704?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf