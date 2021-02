Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:20 Hits: 0

Volkov, a close ally to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, told DW that the protest movement's strategy is to improvise and "outsmart" President Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/navalny-ally-leonid-volkov-our-aim-is-to-outsmart-putin/a-56573967?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf