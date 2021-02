Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 16:48 Hits: 2

Five years after it was declared Ebola-free, Guinea has declared an Ebola "epidemic situation." Officials have promised a rapid response. Here is what you need to know.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ebola-outbreak-in-guinea-four-things-you-need-to-know/a-56576558?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf