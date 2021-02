Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 17:43 Hits: 2

Washington has bowed to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused the US of supporting terrorism. Ankara says Kurdish rebels killed 13 Turkish hostages. At first, the US treated this claim as unconfirmed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-condemns-pkk-attack-under-pressure-from-turkey/a-56577236?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf