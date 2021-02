Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 19:58 Hits: 2

Diplomats in Geneva decided the Nigerian economist should take over the reins of the World Trade Organization. The former finance minister wants to make tackling the economic fallout from coronavirus her top priority.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-s-okonjo-iweala-becomes-first-woman-african-to-lead-wto/a-56577677?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf