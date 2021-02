Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 21:25 Hits: 0

Separatist parties won enough seats on Sunday in Catalonia's regional parliament to strengthen their majority, although a strong showing for the local branch of Spain's ruling Socialists pointed to a dialogue, rather than breakup, with Madrid.

