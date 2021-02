Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 04:33 Hits: 0

The pandemic has forced Rio de Janeiro to shut down its famed carnival this year as Brazil, the country with the world's second highest Covid-19 death toll, struggles to contain the virus. But the celebrations have moved online in a bid to bring the fun, if not the party, home. Laura Damase, Tim Vickery and Mariam Kone.

