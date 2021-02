Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 05:21 Hits: 0

Supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny held candle-lit gatherings in residential courtyards across Russia on Sunday despite warnings that they could be arrested.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210215-navalny-supporters-hold-valentine-s-day-vigils-in-russia