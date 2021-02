Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 14:14 Hits: 0

A video filmed by an eyewitness shows a young woman being shot in the head during a police crackdown on a protest on February 9 against the military coup in Myanmar in the capital city of Naypyidaw. The woman, who was taken to intensive care, died there three days later.

