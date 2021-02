Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 16:40 Hits: 2

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, capping a series of victories for Tshisekedi over his once-dominant predecessor Joseph Kabila.

