Published on Monday, 15 February 2021

Israel's largest healthcare provider said Sunday a study of more than half a million fully vaccinated Israelis indicated the Pfizer/BioNTech jab gave 94 percent protection against Covid-19. But the country is stepping up efforts to combat disinformation as pockets of anti-vax sentiment threaten the jab rollout’s success.

