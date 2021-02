Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 23:04 Hits: 0

US biotech firm Moderna said Friday it was seeking clearance with regulators around the world to put 50 percent more coronavirus vaccine into each of its vials as a way to quickly boost current supply levels.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-moderna-wants-pack-more-vaccine-per-vial-14185194