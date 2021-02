Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 04:35 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump "practically and morally responsible" for his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charge of inciting the melee. The top Senate ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mcconnell-donald-trump-impeachment-senate-morally-responsible-14192566