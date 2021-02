Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 21:59 Hits: 0

Residents of Moscow and Saint Petersburg on Sunday staged Valentine Day's flashmobs in residential courtyards and public squares, lighting their phone flashlights in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russians-stage-valentine-s-day-flashmobs-to-support-navalny-14198724