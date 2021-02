Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 14:04 Hits: 0

PARIS: Google has agreed to pay a fine of €1.1 million (US$1.3 million) after French authorities concluded the search engine displayed “misleading” rankings for French hotels. Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/google-fined-us-1-million-for-misleading-french-hotel-rankings-14203212