Published on Friday, 12 February 2021

The newly released footage of white officers pepper spraying a Black child in New York two weeks ago has provoked outrage and protests. At one point in the video, an officer says, “You’re acting like a child!” to which the girl replies, “I am a child!”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0212/Police-treatment-of-Black-girl-spurs-calls-for-reform?icid=rss