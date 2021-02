Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 21:56 Hits: 1

How can the U.S. best serve the cause of international human rights? Its return to the U.N.’s rights body has rekindled a debate.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0212/US-returns-to-UN-rights-body-What-is-gained-and-given-up?icid=rss