Published on Monday, 15 February 2021

The idea that the European Union can save itself and emerge from the COVID-19 crisis while the rest of the world flounders will quickly be proved wrong. Even for wealthy regions like Europe, any plausible vision of a sustainable post-pandemic future necessarily requires international solidarity.

