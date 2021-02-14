The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Navalny's Supporters Hold 'Flashlight' Protests

Navalny's Supporters Hold 'Flashlight' Protests Following recent mass rallies that saw thousands of detentions, supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny used light from cell phones, flashlights, and candles as a new form of protest. Groups of people showed their support for Navalny by turning on phone flashlights and arranging candles in a heart shape in various cities across Russia to mark Valentine's Day on February 14. The 'flashlight' protests were held under the motto "Love is stronger than fear."

