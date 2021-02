Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 09:28 Hits: 1

Beyond its political and societal impact, Brexit will profoundly affect the movement of footballers. EU nationals under 18 can no longer join British clubs, triggering a shift in how talent is acquired and retained.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-will-change-the-landscape-of-youth-players-in-european-football/a-56529504?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf