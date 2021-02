Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 09:08 Hits: 1

The hormones GIP and GLP-1 are important in combating obesity and type 2 diabetes. Researchers from Germany, Switzerland and the US have now conducted mouse experiments that raise hopes for a drug.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/obesity-and-diabetes-drug-could-be-on-the-way/a-56552805?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf