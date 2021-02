Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 07:05 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Two company directors were charged in the Sessions Court here on Monday (Feb 15) with cheating a businessman out of about RM7mil last year in connection with the supply of 670,000 boxes of gloves. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/15/two-company-directors-charged-with-cheating-businessman-out-of-rm7mil-in-glove-supply