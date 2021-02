Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 07:07 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: Senior citizens were among the 115 people arrested for various gambling-related offences over the past two weeks in Sabah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/15/senior-citizens-among-115-nabbed-for-gambling-in-sabah-ops