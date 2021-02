Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 08:17 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone who wants one by the end of the summer, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/15/europe-aims-to-roll-out-vaccines-to-everyone-by-end-of-summer-breton