Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 18:58 Hits: 2

A day after the Senate acquitted Donald Trump in a historic second impeachment trial, America was weighing how long a shadow the former president, even with a tarnished legacy, will continue to cast -- over his party, and over the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/after-trump-acquittal--republicans-see--battle-for-soul-of-party--14197652