Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 19:22 Hits: 2

Wintry weather is forecast for much of the USĀ on Sunday, with freezing temperatures expected to dip as snow falls as far south as Texas' Gulf Coast.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wintry-weather-blanketing-us-to-make-rare-dip-to-gulf-coast-14197876