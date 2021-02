Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

Myanmar was bracing for a crackdown on anti-coup protests on Sunday after reports of tanks in the street and troop movements in the country's largest city. The US embassy in Myanmar warned that telecommunications could be disrupted during the night.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210214-myanmar-military-ratchets-up-pressure-tanks-deployed-soldiers-fire-at-protesters